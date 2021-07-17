Jeep celebrated its 80th anniversary with its 'zero-emission vision' and said that it will offer zero-emission and fully electric Jeep 4xe in every SUV segment by 2025. Jeep is also focusing on the expansion of its plug-in hybrid lineup - 4xe, which consists of Jeep Renegade 4xe, Jeep Compass 4xe and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe are manufactured and sold in Europe while the Wrangler 4xe is produced in the US and also sold in Europe. The automaker is gearing up to introduce the all-new, fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee with the plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe version. The official unveiling of the fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee is scheduled for the 2021 New York International Auto Show in August.

Jeep says its zero-emission motto represents a significant milestone in the 80-year history of a brand that continues to be defined by a sense of community, open-air-freedom, pioneering spirit and groundbreaking 4X4 innovations.

Jeep brand chief executive officer Christian Meunier says that the company is now fully committed to an electrified future. "We’re expanding our portfolio into new segments, with the 3-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L, while setting a strong foothold in the premium SUV market, with our all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Next in our exciting global product pipeline is the introduction of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will be equipped, for the first time, with plug-in-hybrid 4xe technology," he stresses.

Jeep recently introduced the all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV during the 2021 Stellantis EV Day. It is the fourth plug-in hybrid from the company, however, it has not revealed the specifications on the new SUV yet.