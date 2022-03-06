Skoda looking to drive in electric vehicles in the Indian car market

HT Auto
Skoda Auto India estimates that by 2030, around 25-30 per cent of the Indian car market would be dominated by electric cars.
Czech automaker Skoda is mulling to introduce electric vehicles in the Indian car market as it expects the segment to pick up significantly in the country over the next few years, a senior company official told PTI. However, the company currently has no plans to get into the CNG space in the immediate future.

Skoda Auto India estimates that by 2030, around 25-30 per cent of the market would be dominated by electric cars. "We will have to (get into the EV segment) because we plan a long term future in India," said Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis. “We need to make sure that we play our part, so we will bring EVs to the market."

The other Volkswagen Group companies such as Audi and Porsche have already started launching high-end electric vehicles in the market here. "The electric car launches from the group enable us to see how the technology is working in the Indian road conditions and climate and also it will help us learn from the dealer aspect as well," Hollis shared.

(Also read | Skoda India registers a five-fold jump in February sales, Kushaq drives growth)

However, Skoda currently doesn't have a launch timeline for its electric vehicles as the move is still under discussion. But when asked about the CNG models, Hollis said, “We have no short term plans for CNG...the problem is that with our platform, technology and TSI engines we cannot be competitive and a CNG car is predominantly at a lower end of the market."

Skoda currently sells models like Kushaq, Slavia, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq in the Indian market, and currently the company is witnessing a turnaround in its business. The company sold close to 24,000 units last year in the domestic market, and now aims to treble its volume this year. “We are receiving a robust response. The turnaround is clearly happening," Hollis said.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2022, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia electric vehicles electric car EVs EV electric mobility
