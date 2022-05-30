HT Auto
Home Auto News Simple One Electric Scooter's Test Drives To Begin From July 20

Simple One electric scooter's test drives to begin from July 20

Customers can reserve their slots for test driving Simple One electric scooter on the company's official website.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 12:30 PM
Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.
Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.
Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.
Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.

Electric vehicle startup Simple Energy on Monday announced that it will commence test drives for its flagship electric scooter - Simple One- from July 20 across 13 cities in the country. Test drives will be open to all potential consumers who are interested in trying out the electric scooter. In the first phase, test rides will be conducted in Bengaluru, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Panaji and other cities.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹0.85 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Simple Energy intends to conduct tests in several more cities in the upcoming months and customers can reserve their slots for the same on the company's official website. The two-wheeler manufacturer has released a schedule for upcoming test drives in different cities, till September, as given below:

(Also read | Simple One electric scooter bookings cross 55,000-mark in April)

Test drive schedule for Simple One electric scooter
Test drive schedule for Simple One electric scooter
Test drive schedule for Simple One electric scooter
Test drive schedule for Simple One electric scooter

Earlier this month, the company delayed deliveries of Simple One scooter to September citing the possibility of a change in policy by the government due to the rising incidents of fire in electric vehicles. Thus, the deliveries will now begin soon after the test rides (Read full report here). 

The Simple One electric scooter has been priced at 1,09,999 for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km and 1,44,999 (both prices are ex-showroom) for the long-range variant with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. The scooter is available for pre-booking for a token amount of 1,947 on the official website.

The Simple One e-scooter will be produced at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.

Simple Energy has more electric offerings in its pipeline with the core focus being R&D as the company aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to electric mobility. 

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 12:15 PM IST
TAGS: Simple One Simple Energy electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring
Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring
Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Spec comparison
Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Spec comparison
How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step-by-step guide
How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step-by-step guide
All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series
All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city