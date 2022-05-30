Simple One electric scooter's test drives to begin from July 20

Customers can reserve their slots for test driving Simple One electric scooter on the company's official website.

Electric vehicle startup Simple Energy on Monday announced that it will commence test drives for its flagship electric scooter - Simple One- from July 20 across 13 cities in the country. Test drives will be open to all potential consumers who are interested in trying out the electric scooter. In the first phase, test rides will be conducted in Bengaluru, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Panaji and other cities.

Simple Energy intends to conduct tests in several more cities in the upcoming months and customers can reserve their slots for the same on the company's official website. The two-wheeler manufacturer has released a schedule for upcoming test drives in different cities, till September, as given below:

Test drive schedule for Simple One electric scooter

Earlier this month, the company delayed deliveries of Simple One scooter to September citing the possibility of a change in policy by the government due to the rising incidents of fire in electric vehicles. Thus, the deliveries will now begin soon after the test rides (Read full report here).

The Simple One electric scooter has been priced at ₹1,09,999 for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km and ₹1,44,999 (both prices are ex-showroom) for the long-range variant with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. The scooter is available for pre-booking for a token amount of ₹1,947 on the official website.

The Simple One e-scooter will be produced at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.

Simple Energy has more electric offerings in its pipeline with the core focus being R&D as the company aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to electric mobility.

