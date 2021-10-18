Royal Enfield launches hand-painted helmet range to celebrate 120th anniversary

Chennai-based two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield has launched a limited range of helmets to celebrate 120 years of its journey in the automotive space. The range consists of 12 helmets, each featuring a unique design inspired from a poster or an advertorial from one of the twelve decades of the brand's legacy.

The company will manufacture only 120 units of each of the twelve designs while each helmet will be hand-painted and numbered to retell the stories of the 120 years of the brand's journey.

The motorcycle company will unveil two limited edition helmet designs every week for six weeks starting from today, October 18. Every week, one design will be unveiled on Monday while the other will be showcased on Wednesday. Sale for these helmet designs will go live on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Each helmet design will feature a unique number starting from 001/120 till 120/120 while the helmet packaging will consist of a postcard telling about the story inspiration behind the design. The postcard will consist of the original poster or advertorial artwork that is referred to by Royal Enfield to create the hand-painted helmet design.

The limited-run Royal Enfield helmets will come with triple certification, ISI, DOT, ECE, premium internals, a sun visor and leather trims, offering safety and comfort to riders. While the open face helmets have been priced at ₹6,950 each, the full face variants will come for ₹8,450 each. The helmets can be purchased online via the company's official website.

Each helmet design will visually depict Royal Enfield's heritage from the last 12 decades. “There could not have been a better canvas than a helmet for us to share stories from the last 120 years," said Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India & Global Head - Apparel Business at Royal Enfield.