Here's how to customise jackets through Royal Enfield's ‘Make it Yours'

Royal Enfield recently extended its Make it Yours (MiY) initiative to the jackets which was previously limited only to helmets and t-shirts. Needless to say, the MiY initiative by the brand is a cool way to get your riding gear personalised as per your taste and style, and also it is one of a kind in the industry.

The company also invited me to check out what the new MiY Jackets have to offer and the level of customisation that's available for different riders.

The company pushes the idea of ‘Your Adventure, Your Jacket’ and as the tagline suggests, the MiY offers the customers a multi-level of personalisation starting from the choice of jacket selection.

One can head out to the official Royal Enfield website and click on MiY section to enter the process. The website takes quite a bit of time as soon as you choose the shell for your jacket (I opted for Nirvik jacket) if you are using a PC, but absolutely crashes on a smartphone; at the same time, the personal experience may vary depending upon the device you are using.

After choosing the shell and exterior colour for your jacket, you can opt for the level of armour you would need starting from Level 1 Knox armour up to D30 Level 2 (for shoulder and elbow) which costs the most. Needless to say, the level of armour will also alter the final pricing of your jacket and the same goes for the armour selection for chest and back. Royal Enfield has kept the customisation bits limited to the essential and functional areas, and you can't go writing just about anything on your jacket even if you want.

After choosing the armour for your jacket, you can also go for winter protection/liner and rain protection which are offered in different colours. Since the Royal Enfield riders are known to travel long distances on two-wheels, protection from rain and cold comes in handy.

The package arrives in the company's MiY box which adds to the final touch.

After the full selection, the final amount is shown which is payable online and the delivery takes roughly about 15-20 days. The package arrives in the company's MiY box which adds to the final touch. Royal Enfield's MiY initiative is no doubt one of its kind and encourages riders to explore the world of riding gear customisation.