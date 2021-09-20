Royal Enfield introduces customization programme for its range of riding jackets

Royal Enfield has extended its customization and personalization programme, called ‘Make it Yours’ (MiY), to its riding jackets category. Earlier available for its range of riding apparel, helmets and t-shirts, the programme will now be available for its riding jackets as well.

This customization option can be availed from Royal Enfield’s official online store and will also be taken to its dealership stores soon.



Riding enthusiasts can purchase Royal Enfield's range of riding gear including its riding jackets as per their own requirements through a new interface.

Customers can choose from a catalogue of different components so as to design their jackets the way they wish to. The customization options include a choice of colours and liners. Customers can choose to add winter and rain liners to their jackets.

Further, riders can also add armour for impact protection in the jackets to areas such as chest, shoulders and back, in a bid to enhance safety at the time of travelling. The body armor or protective gear components can be selected from the options between Knox and D30, hence making products available with global safety norms.

With the extension of the MiY program, the bike-maker aims to provide a more personalized shopping experience across its range of riding gear. The initiative comes as a feedback from the Royal Enfield riding community. “We listen to our riding community who is constantly engaged with us and gives us feedback, thus helping us build relevance in the range we offer," said Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India & Global Business Head - Apparel, Royal Enfield. He added that the customization program will not just give the customers an opportunity to design their new jackets but also upgrade the existing ones, as well as cater to their riding needs.