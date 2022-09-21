HT Auto
Home Auto News Royal Enfield Enters Nft Space With ‘art Of Motorcycling’ Programme

Royal Enfield enters NFT space with ‘Art Of Motorcycling’ programme

After MG Motor and Mahindra, Royal Enfield will be launching NFTs. The NFTs will be priced at 15,000 each.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 19:24 PM
File photo of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation only. 
File photo of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation only. 
File photo of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation only. 
File photo of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation only. 

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its NFTs featuring ten winning artworks from its ‘Art Of Motorcycling’ (AOM) programme. Art of Motorcycling was conceptualised to fuel creativity amongst artists, designers, illustrators motorcycle enthusiasts and creators to express their love for motorcycling. The manufacturer will introduce the winning artwork from seasons 1 and 2 as their first NFTs.

This is the first time that Royal Enfield is entering the NFT space. The proceeds from the sales of these NFTs will go directly to the artists. Puneet Sood, Global Head of Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said, "We are extremely proud to take this to the next level in the digital space, as we announce the launch of Royal Enfield’s first-ever NFTs to encourage this ever-growing community scale to new heights. With this launch, art created by our community can now be appreciated globally."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Mahindra Thar NFTs garner bids worth 26 lakh)

Royal Enfield will be listing ten digital collectables, priced at INR 15,000 each, in an Ethereum-based NFT marketplace ‘Foundation’ which is a globally-trusted platform. The NFTs are accessible to anyone across the globe, post registration on the platform. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

What is NFT? 

NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token and it is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. Basically, it is a digital asset which has no real-world presence but it does represent real-world objects. NFTs use blockchain technology to establish a verified and public proof of ownership. 

How does one prove that he/she is the owner of the asset? 

A person can prove that he or she is the owner of the asset quite easily. When a person buys NFT, a unique token is transferred to his or her wallet. This token proves that the copy of the digital file is original. Moroever, at a particular period of time, there can be only one owner of NFT. So, the unique data associated with the NFT helps in verifying and transfer of tokens.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 18:47 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield NFT
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2023 MotoGP race will be held in India; will be called ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’
2023 MotoGP race will be held in India; will be called ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’
Royal Enfield enters NFT space with ‘Art Of Motorcycling’ programme
Royal Enfield enters NFT space with ‘Art Of Motorcycling’ programme
Watch: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato conquers sand, gets a tough look
Watch: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato conquers sand, gets a tough look
This Lamborghini-inspired superyacht produces 4,000 hp
This Lamborghini-inspired superyacht produces 4,000 hp
This Toyota Land Cruiser-based six-wheeled armored vehicle can destroy drones
This Toyota Land Cruiser-based six-wheeled armored vehicle can destroy drones

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city