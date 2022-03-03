HT Auto
Royal Enfield Constellation nameplate registered. What it means

Royal Enfield Constellation nameplate has been registered by the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker.Apart from Scram, Royal Enfield is also developing models such as Shotgun 650, Hunter 350, etc.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 10:17 AM
On left: Representational image of modified Royal Enfield bike by Moteycycle Garage. On right: Registration document of Royal Enfield Constellation name.
On left: Representational image of modified Royal Enfield bike by Moteycycle Garage. On right: Registration document of Royal Enfield Constellation name.

Royal Enfield Constellation nameplate has been registered by the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker. While there is no official confirmation, the company might use this name for one of its upcoming products in the country.

‘Constellation’ isn't a new name for Royal Enfield as it dates back to the late 1950s when a motorcycle by the same name was launched and later served as a base for the first generation Interceptor too.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February)

Royal Enfield has a slew of products in the pipeline and it is too early to make guesses as to what exactly does the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker has in mind. Originally, the name was given to a road-based sporty offering, however, this time around Royal Enfield has an array of products in the line-up to make use of the name.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch confirmed for March)

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for the launch of its Scram 411 motorcycle which will go on sale in the second week on the ongoing month. The Scram 411 will come out to be a road-focused iteration of the existing Himalayan ADV. Although, Royal Enfield has remained tight-lipped on the details about its upcoming motorcycle, it is expected to be a more affordable version of the Himalayan which could be priced around 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). What's confirmed is that it will be based on the same engine and platform, and also expect it to be kind of a light off-roader with road worthy equipment for faster and more secured highway speeds.

Apart from Scram, Royal Enfield is also developing models such as Shotgun 650, Hunter 350, etc.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield RE Royal Enfield Constellation 2022 Royal Enfield Constellation
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

