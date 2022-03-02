HT Auto
Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February

Royal Enfield posted sales of 59,160 motorcycles last month, against the sales of 69,659 motorcycles during the corresponding period last year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 08:48 AM
New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Royal Enfield has announced sales of 59,160 motorcycles in the month of February 2022. When compared to the corresponding month a year ago, the company sold 69,659 motorcycles during the same period last year.

While the domestic sales stood at 52,135 units, the international sales were registered at 7,025 units.

While the domestic sales recorded a downfall of 20%, the exports grew by 55% last month. Previously in February 2021, the company had sold 65,114 in the domestic market, and 4,545 in the international markets. The company continued its recovery in the domestic market last month and posted an improvement over January 2022.

(Also Read: Meet custom made Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 by Cooperb Motorcycles)

The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker said that shortage of semiconductor chips continue to persist and cause supply chain constraints for the company. “Supply chain constraints due to the shortage of semiconductor chips continued to persist during the month and Royal Enfield is assiduously working with its supplier ecosystem to resolve the same," said the company in a press statement. 

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch confirmed for March)

Meanwhile, it is gearing up for the launch announcement of a new motorcycle soon. Scram 411 will be launched in India by Royal Enfield in the second week of March. The specific launch date of the motorcycle is yet to be officially announced. It will come out to be a derivation of the much popular Himalayan ADV and will be a more road-focused motorcycle. More details on this motorcycle are to be announced in the days to come. 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 08:48 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield sales Royal Enfield growth monthly sales Royal Enfield February 2022 sales
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February
Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February
Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February
Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February
From Harley to Volvo, auto brands slam brakes on Russia
From Harley to Volvo, auto brands slam brakes on Russia
TVS Motor reports 5% drop in February sales at 2,81,714 units
TVS Motor reports 5% drop in February sales at 2,81,714 units
Review in pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Review in pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

