Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February

Royal Enfield posted sales of 59,160 motorcycles last month, against the sales of 69,659 motorcycles during the corresponding period last year.

Royal Enfield has announced sales of 59,160 motorcycles in the month of February 2022. When compared to the corresponding month a year ago, the company sold 69,659 motorcycles during the same period last year.

While the domestic sales stood at 52,135 units, the international sales were registered at 7,025 units.

While the domestic sales recorded a downfall of 20%, the exports grew by 55% last month. Previously in February 2021, the company had sold 65,114 in the domestic market, and 4,545 in the international markets. The company continued its recovery in the domestic market last month and posted an improvement over January 2022.

(Also Read: Meet custom made Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 by Cooperb Motorcycles)

The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker said that shortage of semiconductor chips continue to persist and cause supply chain constraints for the company. “Supply chain constraints due to the shortage of semiconductor chips continued to persist during the month and Royal Enfield is assiduously working with its supplier ecosystem to resolve the same," said the company in a press statement.

Meanwhile, it is gearing up for the launch announcement of a new motorcycle soon. Scram 411 will be launched in India by Royal Enfield in the second week of March. The specific launch date of the motorcycle is yet to be officially announced. It will come out to be a derivation of the much popular Himalayan ADV and will be a more road-focused motorcycle. More details on this motorcycle are to be announced in the days to come.

First Published Date: