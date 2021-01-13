Royal Enfield is the latest to join the list of automakers to announce a price hike for 2021. The latest price correction includes almost all the models from the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker including the newly launched Meteor 350 motorcycle. Thankfully the quantum of price hike isn't very significant and ranges from ₹200 to ₹3,000.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350X have received a measly ₹185 of the price increment. The next on the list is the Classic 350 which has turned dearer by ₹2,117 - ₹2,290. The new Meteor 350 has received a slightly higher price increment in the range of ₹2,927 - ₹3,146 and thus now costs ₹178,744- ₹193,656 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Find below the new price list of Royal Enfield bikes:

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 - ₹133,446

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X- ₹127,279 - ₹142,890

Royal Enfield Classic 350 - ₹171,569 - ₹188,436

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - ₹178,744 - ₹193,656

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 - ₹269,764 - ₹291,007

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 - ₹285,679 - ₹306,922

What's interesting to note is that Himalayan has been kept away from the price hike wave, most likely as the bike is due for an update soon. The new Himalayan was also spotted getting tested on the public roads recently. The spy images also revealed that the bike will receive new colour pattern and more importantly a tripper turn-by-turn navigation system. (More details here)















