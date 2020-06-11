A Rolls-Royce may be a once in a lifetime buy for those who can afford the epitome of automotive luxury and many of them often opt to personally collect the vehicles rather than have them delivered. The situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, however, meant that customers in the UK looking to drive in to drive out in a new Rolls-Royce could not. All of that has now changed with the company once again rolling out the proverbial red carpet.

Rolls-Royce recently announced in a press statement that its Goodwood-based Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence has reopened. While strict measures have been put to ensure safety of employees, customers too are now allowed to personally collect their vehicle. "Client collections have resumed as lockdown restrictions are eased in the UK and elsewhere, and the number of patrons choosing to receive the keys to their new motor car in person at Goodwood is steadily returning," the company informed.

One of the first cars to be collected by a customer after lockdown restrictions eased was a Rolls-Royce Wraith, finished in Red Velvet Sparkle with a Saddlery Tan and contrasting Anthracite interior. It was the first time that such a combination was commissioned in a Wraith. Rolls-Royce further informed that the car also features carefully curated bespoke black badge elements including 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, black badge treadplates and dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy and grille.

The customer who took delivery of the vehicle also met associates from the production line and members of the specialist departments who participated in hand-building the car. "It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome our discerning patrons to the Home of Rolls-Royce once again," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. "We have worked incredibly hard to remain in touch with our customers during this crisis. The fact that so many are choosing to collect their new car in person, even in these circumstances, underlines how close and valuable these relationships have become."