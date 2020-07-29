Rolls-Royce claims new system ensures virus-free in-car air in under two minutes

Cities may be choking under a haze of pollution and smoke but upcoming Rolls-Royce cars would serve to be ideal escapades traversing the gloom while keeping occupants breathing absolutely clean air inside. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars recently explained how its engineers have developed Micro Environment Purification System (MEPS) to ensure the in-car micro environment is the cleanest in any car anywhere in the world.

Rolls-Royce says it has managed to increase the already high level of in-car air purity to unprecedented levels with the MEPS making use of the latest sensor and something called nanofleece filtration technology. MEPS seeks to protect occupants from harmful carbon, pollen, viruses and bacterial contaminants. The new Ghost will make use of a full suite of hardware and software improvements that together make up MEPS.

Rolls-Royce explains that highly sensitive impurity detection sensors constantly detect ambient pollution levels and automatically switch to re circulation mode if contaminants are found to be present. The nanofleece filter then is touted to get rid of ultra-fine particles, viruses and bacteria in under two minutes.

Growing pollution levels in cities around the world have led several car makers to focus on in-car air filtration systems. Many have made big claims of offering the latest technology in providing fresh and clean air to passengers inside their vehicles. Hyundai, for instance, recently unveiled three new air-conditioning technologies which all claim to offer a significantly improved in-cabin air.

From mass-market players like Hyundai to luxury car makers like Rolls-Royce, the ringing alarm bells warning of pollution levels is being heard loud and clear.