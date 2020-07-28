The concern for air quality has only increased multi-fold in recent times, more so with the prevailing coronavirus crisis. Recognising this as an important matter, Hyundai Motor Group claims to have developed new technologies to improve the quality of air in vehicles.

The company has unveiled three new air-conditioning technologies – After-Blow, Multi-Air Mode, and Fine Dust Indicator. These will initially be introduced on select models in Korea and expand to upcoming Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles worldwide in the future.

The After-Blow technology keeps the evaporator of the air-conditioning system dry to suppress mold growth. The Multi-Air Mode disperses air in the vehicle to reduce direct air contact and the Fine Dust Indicator displays air quality information in real time.

(Also read: China considers in-car AQI regulations to protect health of drivers)

Hyundai develops clear air technology

Further explaining how these technologies work, Hyundai says the After-Blow system activates for 10 minutes after the car engine is turned off and the condensate on the evaporator drains naturally for about 30 minutes. The new technology then dries the evaporator and any other condensate leftover in the air passage. The air-conditioning system automatically allows influx of outside air during this time to prevent humidity from building up. This technology also uses an intelligent battery sensor to monitor the battery and stops functioning when the battery is low or when the outside temperature is low.

(Also read: Hyundai Motor Q2 profit slumps due to weak international demand)

The Multi-Air Mode disperses air to other air slots in the driver and passenger seats in addition to the normal air vents. The overall wind volume remains the same, but the dispersion of wind reduces direct air contact and softens the air.

The Fine Dust Indicator delivers digitized air quality information, allowing driver to better manage the the in-car environment. The indicator displays the concentration and pollution level of ultrafine particles (PM 2.5) inside the vehicle using integer numbers and colors for better visibility to the user. If the level of ultrafine particles exceeds 36 μg /m3 while the function is active, the air-cleaning mode will run to purify the air in the vehicle.