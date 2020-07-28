Rolls-Royce to focus on simplicity before opulence in Covid-19 world

Rolls-Royce cars have been renowned for the sheer ginormous gamut of luxuries that cocoon passengers inside and for the envious glances these vehicles evoke when on the move around the world. And while new products from Rolls-Royce are expected to continue with the rich heritage of offering unparalleled luxury, the British car maker is also choosing to underline simplicity to define its path ahead.

Rolls-Royce is gearing up to drive in the new Ghost later this year and CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has chosen to point out how the car's simplicity will be its main appeal and highlight. There is a clear emphasis on giving the Ghost a minimalist yet luxurious appeal and several reports claim that Rolls-Royce is paying heed to the need of customers to not have the vehicle be a brazen display of their wealth and riches.

In a letter to people at large, Ötvös has sought to explain why it is crucial that the new Rolls-Royce Ghost stays true to the company's lineage and yet remain simple. "Our clients expressed an ardent desire for even more minimalism in design," he elaborated. "We found that these clients are showing a marked tendency towards luxury objects that celebrate reduction and restraint – that don’t shout, but rather, whisper. They are seeking design purity by rejecting obvious and unnecessary embellishments and overt complication."

Ötvös goes on to explain that new customers eyeing the Ghost 'requires innovative but effortless technology and real engineering substance in their car.'

In current times of pandemic and with several world economies either in doldrums or wading through uncertain times, it is hardly a surprise that Rolls-Royce is opting to focus on its core strengths of automotive excellence rather than automotive opulence. And it may not be alone. Several reports have predicted luxury automotive brands to dial down on the scale of indulgences that their products seek to offer and provide while still staying true to the hallmarks of the brand.