Revolt launches 'Vehicle Online Tracking' for delivery status of booked e-bikes

Revolt Motors has announced the launch of a new application called 'Vehicle Online Tracking' for the customers who have already booked the electric bikes and waiting for the deliveries. This application enables the customers to track the status of the booked e-bikes.

With the help of VOLT – Vehicle Online Tracking, customers can get insight into the status of their bikes by clicking on the ‘Track Your Revolt’ button online at Revolt's official webpage. The customers then need to enter the registered mobile number or the booking ID to initiate the tracking procedure.

Revolt says that it has become the first auto company to allow users to track their bike status from booking to delivery. “With the technology as the backbone, we are confident that Revolt shall set the gold standard for consumer buying experience in the entire automotive sector. This is the first step towards offering a 100% contactless experience for all our customers," says Anjali Rattan, Business Chairman, RattanIndia Enterprises.

As per Revolt, it has been witnessing a huge spike in the demand for its electric two-wheelers. It also claims to be scaling up its production infra to meet the rising demand. In June the company decided to close down the bookings window for its e-bikes within just two hours of resuming online bookings. The EV maker announced that it has managed to book ₹50 crores' worth of bikes in a matter of few hours of resumption of bookings. (More details here)

Higher demand for electric two-wheelers can also be attributed to the recent revision in the FAME II policy, thanks to which the Revolt e-bikes have become more affordable.