The Centre has decided to increase FAME II incentives for electric two-wheelers with an aim for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India. The decision, which was announced last week, will also reduce burden on EV manufacturers by increasing subsidies on electric two-wheelers and was welcomed by industry leaders.

Here is a look at who said what after the decision to increase Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME II) subsidy on electric two-wheelers.