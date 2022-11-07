HT Auto
Home Auto News Renault’s Talks With Geely Complicated By Nissan Concerns

Renault’s talks with Geely complicated by Nissan concerns

Renault is in the process of pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring.
By: Reuters
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2022, 19:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is seen at a dealership in Paris, France. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is seen at a dealership in Paris, France. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is seen at a dealership in Paris, France. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is seen at a dealership in Paris, France.

Nissan Motor Co's concerns about technology transfers have complicated its partner Renault's plans to sell a large stake in its gasoline-engine business to China's Geely, three people familiar with the talks said.

Renault is pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring. On one hand, it is aiming to revamp its alliance with Nissan and convince the Japanese automaker to invest in a new electric car unit called Ampere. At the same time, it also plans to separate out its gasoline-car business, code-named "Horse", and is seeking to sell a large part of it to Geely.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Duster (HT Auto photo)
Renault Duster
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.19 kmpl
₹9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Datsun Go-plus (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Investors will be looking for details on the state of play for both sets of negotiations on Tuesday when Renault Group Chief Executive Luca de Meo delivers an update on the French automaker’s strategy and financial projections. Nissan's concerns about technology rights, which also extend to any potential investment in Ampere, suggest Renault will have to negotiate and potentially settle the deals in parallel.

Nissan wants to ensure that key internal-combustion and hybrid technology it owns is protected in any deal Renault strikes with Geely, two of the people said. In addition, the separate question of potential technology transfers to a Chinese company needs to be treated cautiously, they said. The sources were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. The three automakers declined to comment.

Also Read : Renault aims for $10 billion valuation for its EV business )

RENAULT-GEELY PROGRESS

Talks between Renault and Geely have made progress after negotiations in London last month, one of the three people familiar with the matter said, without providing details. Geely Chief Executive Daniel Li had been in London for those negotiations but has since returned to China, that person said.

Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7% stake in Daimler AG, could take a significant and potentially controlling stake in the gasoline-car business, sources have previously said.

Discussions between Renault and Nissan were underway in Paris last week and de Meo and his Nissan counterpart, Makoto Uchida, have been talking every weekend, Uchida told Reuters last week.

Also Read : Renault-Nissan alliance: Technology sharing becomes a hurdle for OEMs

Nissan's concerns about technology rights have also been one reason why it has yet to reach a preliminary agreement to invest in Ampere. It has unresolved questions about the rights to intellectual property for cutting-edge technology like solid-state batteries, people familiar with those talks have said. Discussions have included the need to ensure that any technology transferred to Ampere stays within the EV unit, two people said.

Uchida said Nissan was aiming for a restructured and “equal partnership" that would strengthen the competitiveness of both in the transition to electric vehicles. Renault has a 43% stake in Nissan while the Japanese automaker has a 15% non-voting stake in Renault. People with knowledge of the talks have said the two sides have been discussing a reduction in Renault's stake in Nissan, potentially to 15%.

Also Read : This Renault concept vehicle is styled to race rugged roads )

The Renault-Nissan alliance, which includes Mitsubishi Motors as a junior partner, announced plans in January to invest a combined $26 billion. That combined investment is still only half of what larger rival Volkswagen has committed.

Uchida said a deal with Renault that would optimise shared investment was important because the scale of the alliance's investment was still less than what was planned by what he called “a giant OEM." He did not mention the original equipment manufacturer by name.

Uchida also said Nissan wanted to see a “fair treatment" of its interests in any new partnership Renault strikes with Geely. The shift to electric vehicles is happening at different speeds in China, the United States and Europe, he said.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2022, 19:34 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Geely Nissan Volvo
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

Maruti_Suzuki_HQ_1667379170382
Maruti Suzuki has made crores of cars, literally!
skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2
Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2
Renault’s talks with Geely complicated by Nissan concerns
Renault’s talks with Geely complicated by Nissan concerns
This BMW electric sedan offers 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen
This BMW electric sedan offers 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen
Lamborghini's final ICE car to make debut in December
Lamborghini's final ICE car to make debut in December
This Hyundai EV promises relief from range anxiety
This Hyundai EV promises relief from range anxiety

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city