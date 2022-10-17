This Renault concept vehicle is styled to race rugged roads

Renault is desperate to grab a sizeable share of the global electric vehicle market. Back in January 2021, the iconic Renault 5 made a return through a concept car, previewing a future production model. Moving forward to today, the French auto major has revealed the 4ever Trophy concept, which is a rugged electric reinvention of the Renault 4, another classic model from the automaker. Just like the previous concept, this one, too, comes ditching the internal combustion engine in favour of a pure electric powertrain.

The Renault 4ever Trophy concept is a key exhibit from the automaker at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The production model of the reincarnated Renault 4 is slated to launch in 2025. It would play a crucial role in the automaker's electrified vehicle strategy, as it aims to be fully electric by 2030. Renault claims that this new B-segment electric vehicle has been named after the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally across the Moroccan desert.

Speaking about its design, the crossover gets a rugged appearance. It looks like capable of taking on any terrain challenge. The EV gets a diamond logo with LED garnishing, flanked by LED lights at both ends of the front profile. The half-circle LED daytime running lights enhance the crossover's visual appeal at the front. A massive bumper is there, adding boldness to the car. The large 19-inch wheels wrapped in 255/55 R19 tyres under boxy wheel arches emphasise the boldness further. The entire concept car comes painted in Gunmetal Silver colour theme.

Renault indicates that upon launch, it will be positioned between the forthcoming Renault 5 hatchback and the recently introduced Renault Megane E-Tech electric crossover.

Besides the eye-catching design, the electric crossover concept gets a 134-hp peak power-generating electric powertrain. Dimensionally, it measures 4,160 mm in length and 1,950 mm in width. Also, the EV stands tall at 1,900 mm. Based on Renault's dedicated electric platform CMF-BEV, it is claimed that the wheelbase of this car can be maximized after shaving off the front and rear overhangs. The automaker claims that this concept would spawn a vehicle that will be positioned in the same segment as the Captur subcompact crossover.

