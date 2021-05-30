Production-ready Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar hits the roads

The F1-powered hybrid Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar has been in works for quite some time and now it has hit the public roads. In a video posted by Mercedes-AMG on Facebook, the hypercar is seen leaving the company's facility and being driven by the chief technology officer Jochen Hermann. The vehicle is wrapped in unique red, black, and grey paint scheme, hiding some of its design details.

The production-ready car is expected to begin custom deliveries later this year. It is powered by a 1.6-liter V6 hybrid petrol engine with a total of four electric motors and produces over 1,000 horsepower at a maximum speed of over 350 km/h.

The F1-powered hypercar was first unveiled in 2017. Despite quite a few delays, customer deliveries of the hypercar are scheduled to begin this year, as per a report by CarScoops.

Each design detail of the vehicle offers a specific benefit for its overall performance. Its muscular proportions are based on the mid-engine concept while its cockpit, large wheel arches and the wasp waist with its extensive tail are clear pointers to the car’s motorsports origins. The exhaust pipe design with a large round outlet and two further small openings is based directly on that of the Formula 1 vehicles.

The interior of the Project One gets two bucket seats featureing a futuristic, minimalist style. There are pedals and the Formula 1-style steering wheel that can be adjusted. The seat surfaces are interspersed with nappa leather in magma grey and inlays in a sporty textile mesh. The yellow contrasting topstitching gives it a distinctive AMG feature.

The hypercar has been extensively tested virtually as well as on tracks by Mercedes-AMG before being taken out on the streets. The carmaker also used the AMG driving simulator to assist the process of development of its hypercar, allowing digitally simulating many of the features of the Mercedes-AMG Project One at an early stage.