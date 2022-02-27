Porsche partners iMaker to venture into the world of virtual influencers

Porsche has partnered with iMaker, which is China’s leading provider of virtual influencers and digital ecosystems - to develop and create digital spaces for younger customers. The latter was founded in 2019 and it supports global brands and platform partners in the development and deployment of digital brand ambassadors.

These fictitious, computer-generated avatars and their social media profiles attract millions, especially on social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok.

Porsche has stated that this collaboration will help it to open opportunities for development by interacting with the younger target audience as these virtual influencers are a hit with the youngsters. Ostin Gong, Lead in Partnering and Venturing at Porsche Ventures China said this partnership will help the automaker to create an exciting and immersive brand experience for future customers. “The average age of Porsche customers in China is 35. Therefore, it is critical for us to understand the values, hobbies, habits, and consumer behaviour of the young population in China. iMaker is hitting a sweet spot in terms of interacting with Gen-Z through the introduction of its avatars," added Gong.

Porsche and iMaker will also explore the concept of building a new digital ecosystem that will help to expand as well as enhance the digital customer experience in Porsche cars. The companies are aiming to create new digital content and technologies for in-car applications. Gong believes that the car is going to become the third space after home and office in the future and hence much of the digital interaction will happen here. "These assistants could help users navigate, find restaurants, or play music and other entertainment, for example," mentioned Gong.

Virtual influencers have become a significant part of the Asian media segment and now its usage is increasing at a raging pace in and outside the continent, shared the luxury automaker.

