Porsche hands over Taycan electric sportscar to its 1,000th Norwegian customer

Porsche recently handed over the all-electric Taycan to its 1,000th Norwegian in Norway. The launch of the electric sportscar has led to a doubling of sales for the carmaker this year in the Scandinavian country compared to the same period in 2019.

The 1,000th customer, Thomas Roed, received his Taycan at Porsche Center Oslo. "It is my fifth Porsche, so I expect to see the same driving characteristics as from my previous Porsches. I hear that the Taycan performs well, so I really look forward to the first drive that goes up to the mountains," Roed said.

Porsche has been selling cars in Norway since 1997 but traditionally, the country has always been a relatively small market for the sportscar manufacturer. Some hundred cars per year were handed over to customers here. However, Porsche says that with the all-electric Taycan, this is about to change significantly. The sportscar brand has set a itself goal that more than half of all new cars delivered to customers will be on electric drivetrain by 2025.

The next all-electric model to be launched will be the Taycan Cross Turismo in 2021. Porsche says the concept car was already considered as very well fitting to Norwegian preferences. "The Norwegian government is supporting electric mobility with a tax system that encourages choosing electrified cars, a great charging infrastructure and other measures," said Barbara Frenkel, Vice President Region Europe at Porsche AG. "All this led to a great head-start of the Norwegian market on the way to emission-free car traffic. We want to be part of this with our great electrified sportscars," she added.

The first all-electric Taycan is available in the European markets since March 2020. In October, the sportscar got the model year changeover and added numerous new features such as Plug & Charge function that enables convenient charging and payments without the need for cards or an app.