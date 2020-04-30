Porsche has announced that the sports carmaker has extended the new car warranty by a further three months for all cars with a new car warranty expiring between 1 March 2020 and 31 May 2020. This offer comes at no additional costs for customers and is valid worldwide.

With this measure the sports car manufacturer is responding to the impact of Covid-19 which has restricted business operations at many Porsche Centers since March. The offer also applies to customers who purchased a Porsche Approved warranty to follow on after the expiry of their original new car warranty. If the Porsche Approved warranty has a starting date within the time period in question, it will also be extended by three months.

“Our ultimate aim is to create enthusiasm among our customers – this includes providing outstanding services particularly in difficult times," says Daniel Schukraft, Head of Aftersales at Porsche AG. “We have therefore decided to implement a uniform and unbureaucratic solution worldwide. Customers do not have to do anything, the Porsche Centers will process the extension automatically."

The new expiry date for the warranty will be calculated from the end of the current period. For example, if the new car warranty expires on 20 March 2020, the extension will apply for a further three months until 20 June 2020. A new car warranty, which was due to end on 15 May 2020, will be extended until 15 August 2020.

The new car warranty is always valid for a minimum of two years and starts on the day the car is delivered to the customer. The Porsche Approved warranty for pre-owned cars covers a period of at least 12 months, with the option of an extension. A warranty claim can be made at any Porsche Partner worldwide.

Earlier this month, Porsche had announced that it sold 53,125 cars in the first quarter of 2020 with the United States and China remaining its strongest markets. The five per cent fall in global sales in Q1 of this year compared to Q1 of 2019 has been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic but the fall isn't as significant as reported by other auto majors around the world.

Porsche AG is looking to expand a 6 billion-euro ($6.9 billion) efficiency drive to help shoulder record investment and make Volkswagen AG’s most profitable brand more resilient to market slumps.



