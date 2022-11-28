Pininfarina makes an iPhone case influenced by Ferrari 512 S Modulo concept

Mahindra-owned Italian design house Pininfarina is known for making exclusive designs that have worked well for brands like Ferrari, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, etc. It seems some of the designs continue to influence modern products as well. One such project is the Ferrari 512 S Modulo, which was designed by Pininfarina over 50 years ago and became an award-winning concept car. Now this concept car has influenced an iPhone case designed by the Italian company. Interestingly, this is the first iPhone case designed by the iconic design house.

Also Read : Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin

Pininfarina joined hands with Inkar to design the iPhone cases, and it comes adding to the Modulo-inspired products from the company. Pininfarina has designed several Modulo-inspired products in the past, most recently the five Modulo Concept NFTs and stamps that were introduced in Italy in 2020.

Pininfarina claims that these phone cases are exclusively limited compared to the billions of Apple iPhone users worldwide. What makes this iPhone case special? Inkar claims it took nearly two years to develop the phone case, allowing the manufacturer to hone details to the nearest 0.1 mm. The design elements from the Modulo concept were incorporated into the case, primarily with the Ferrari's distinct curves and the 24 holes in the engine cover.

These cases come fully customizable and are available in five different colour options. Also, they can be customized with two different types of leather for the lens, along with ten plates made of leather, natural wood, aluminium and carbon fibre.

Pininfarina has said that only 99 units of these cases will be produced for the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro models each. Among these, only five units will come as the exclusive redline silver cases, which will borrow design elements from the side profiles of the Ferrari 512 S Modulo concept. Also, each one of these cases will come with a serial number engraved to register their rarity. However, the price of these Pininfarina-designed phone cases is yet to be disclosed. Inkar claims that they will be available for purchase from December 1 this year through its website.

First Published Date: