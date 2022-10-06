HT Auto
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin

Pininfarina Battista is an all-electric hypercar is capable of running 476 km on a single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM
Pininfarina Battista comes as the coachbuilder turned into an automaker's ambitious project.
Pininfarina Battista, the 18 crore hypercar from the iconic Italian design house owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, has started deliveries. Automobili Pininfarina has announced that it will soon deliver the first two of the all-electric hypercar. Then came Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet on Thursday, saying that the first cars being delivered it's time for quiet celebration.

Mahindra wrote on Twitter that the company wanted to create one of the most powerful cars in the world, but above all, one of the most beautiful. “With the 1st cars being delivered it’s time for quiet celebration. We wanted to create one of the most powerful cars in the world, but above all, one of the most beautiful. Seeing it come to life from early drawings and now gliding through streets is an indefinable experience," areas the tweet.

This tweet comes after Automobili Pininfarina recently opened its Atelier engineering and development hub in Cambiano, Italy. The company unveiled the car's production version at the Monterey Car Week in 2021. It also announced that at the same time, the coachbuilder turned into an automaker is increasing its retail presence.

The Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar can run 476 km range on a single charge, thanks to the huge 120 kWh battery pack. The automaker claims that it can sprint 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds, which makes it faster than any Formula One car.

The Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar gets a quad electric motor setup, with each motor powering one wheel, making it a true all-wheel drive vehicle. The quad motor electric powertrain can churn out 1,900 hp of peak power and 2,360 Nm of massive torque output. Pininfarina Battista comes as an exclusively limited edition model, with the production capped at 150 units only.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Pininfarina Battista electric car electric vehicle sportscar hypercar
