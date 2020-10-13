Piaggio India announces special festive season benefits on its range of products

Piaggio India on Tuesday announced special season benefits and offers on its Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. The company mentioned that the new offers will only be available till November 16, starting from Tuesday (October 13).

As a part of the festive season offers, customers will be able to avail benefits upto ₹10,000 on purchase of any Vespa and Aprilia models across dealerships in the country. The company also said that the festive offer also entails insurance benefit of upto ₹7,000 which includes complementary accessories worth upto ₹4,000 and e-commerce booking benefit of up to ₹2000.

(Also Read: Piaggio to introduce sub-400 cc Aprilia Tuono and RS bikes in India)

Adding to the list of benefits, this festive season customers will also be able to avail first year of free service as well as 5 years of warranty including free Roadside assistance for 2 years, the company announced in a press note sent on Tuesday.

“Our offers are targeted across platform to provide hassle-free buying and ownership experience, we are sure that this festival special offer and experience of owning Vespa and Aprilia will award the unforgettable unique experience to our prospective customers," said, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India.

(Also Read: Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease options)

Vespa sells its VXL and SXL range in the country which comes with Monocoque full steel Body, 3 coat body colours, Anti-lock braking system, Combined Braking System (CBS) with twin pot caliper disc brakes. On the other hand, the Aprilia product portfolio include SR 160, SR 125 range, and the Storm 125 range. Aprilia scooters are known to feature wide pattern tyres, Anti-lock braking system, Combined Braking System (CBS) with twin pot caliper disk brake and a host of other features.



