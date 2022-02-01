HT Auto
Home News Odisha govt to give subsidy on purchase of EVs. Check details here

Odisha govt to give subsidy on purchase of EVs. Check details here

Odisha government has said it will give a 15 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles.Odisha announced its EV policy last year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 06:02 PM
File photo used for representation.
File photo used for representation.

The government of Odisha on Tuesday announced that it will provide a 15 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles. For electric two-wheelers, the subsidy will be 15 per cent of the cost, a maximum of up to 5,000. For three-wheelers, that subsidy will be 10,000 while for electric four-wheelers, it stands at 50,000, informed the state government.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

According to a notification issued by the Commerce and Transport Department, the decision to give subsidy has been taken on the suggestion of Niti Aayog and in accordance with the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021. The subsidy will come into effect from September 1. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries by the RTOs where the vehicles are registered. The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025.

(Also read | Goa launches EV policy, plans on subsidies and building charging infrastructure)

The state government also shared about the setting up of a dedicated portal to monitor information related to sales, credit of purchase incentives and subsidy on loans. In October last year, the Odisha government had also announced exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle taxes on all categories of electric vehicles.

(Also read | Budget 2022: India to push for stronger EV infrastructure and battery swap tech)

The state is also focusing on establishing a strong EV charging infrastructure. A past report had stated that Bhubaneswar city is set to get seven charging stations. It had mentioned places such as malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, highways and workplaces will be considered on a priority basis. The officials stated this move is the first phase of building robust charging infrastructure in the city. Odisha also aims to achieve 20 per cent of its registration of battery-operated electric vehicles out of the total vehicle registration by the year 2025. 

(With inputs from PTI)

  

 

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 06:02 PM IST
TAGS: Odisha EV policy EVs EV electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla recalls nearly 54,000 cars due to issue with ‘Full Self-Driving’ software
Tesla recalls nearly 54,000 cars due to issue with ‘Full Self-Driving’ software
Union Budget 2022: Hits and misses for India's auto sector
Union Budget 2022: Hits and misses for India's auto sector
Meet custom made Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 by Cooperb Motorcycles
Meet custom made Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 by Cooperb Motorcycles
Seltos highest contributor as Kia India registers 1.4% growth in January sales
Seltos highest contributor as Kia India registers 1.4% growth in January sales
Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city