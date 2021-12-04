Goa launches EV policy, plans on subsidies and building charging infrastructure

The chief minister of Goa Pramod Sawant launched Goa Electricity Mobility Promotion Policy 2021 on Saturday in order to encourage and promote the usage of electric vehicles. Sawant said that the main objective of the policy is to promote the usage of battery-driven vehicles in the state. He also shared about the incentives that the state has planned for the adoption of electric vehicles.

“We are giving incentives on manufacturing, waiver of road tax up to five years applicable to all classes of e-vehicles registered in Goa," he added.

Sawant conveyed that the state government will also provide subsidies to those who will buy electric vehicles and will also set up EV charging infrastructure. The chief minister added that the state will provide these charging infrastructures with every 25 km on highways while in the city the charging stations will be established on shorter distances.

Speaking about subsidies, Sawant explained that the policy will cover two, three and four-wheeler electric vehicles. The state will provide a 30 per cent subsidy for two-wheelers and a 40 per cent subsidy for three-wheelers. Four-wheel EVs will receive a subsidy of up to ₹3 lakhs. He added that these will be provided to around 400 vehicles on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The state head also added that the policy will help in the creation of around 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state and will also push the demand for EVs in the state that will help to attract investments. Sawant launched the policy in the presence of Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, transport minister of various states and other government and industry officials.

(With inputs from PTI)