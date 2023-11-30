HT Auto
Noida to get new elevated road connecting Greater Noida, Jewar airport soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2023, 16:35 PM
Noida in Uttar Pradesh is all set to get a new expressway that will connect it to Greater Noida, the eastern fringe of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, soon. The Noida authority discussed its plans to build a 35-km elevated road along Yamuna river with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials. The new elevated road, which will be built above the embankment road by the river, will connect Greater Noida region as well as the upcoming Jewar International Airport in the state.

Noida is all set to get a new elevated road that will connect Jewar airport via Greater Noida. Currently, Noida to Greater Noida commute is largely dependent on the 25-km long expressway linked to Yamuna Expressway.
Noida is all set to get a new elevated road that will connect Jewar airport via Greater Noida. Currently, Noida to Greater Noida commute is largely dependent on the 25-km long expressway linked to Yamuna Expressway.

The Noida authority, along with officials from the state's irrigation department, met the NHAI officials on Wednesday to discuss and expedite the project. This will be the second expressway that connects the two major industrial hubs in western UP besides the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Currently, commuters depend on the 25-km long expressway which is also linked to the Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida with Agra.

The Noida authority hopes the new elevated road will offer smooth drive for those commuting between Noida and Greater Noida. Lokesh M, CEO at Noida Authority, said, “This project will also offer seamless commute to Delhi commuters towards Greater Noida because we are also building a 5.96-km elevated road from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar to Mahamaya Flyover, which will be connected to this new 35-km elevated road. We have held talks with NHAI and the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department that owns the Yamuna embankment road."

According to the Noida authority, the upcoming elevated road will start from Kalindi Kunj Barrage on Delhi-UP border and end near Sector 150 in Noida. The elevated road will later have an extension that will seamlessly connect with Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and Jewar airport. The authority said it has enlisted NHAI to construct the elevated road. “We, along with the engineering staff, conducted a site inspection of Yamuna embankment road and found that this link will resolve all traffic congestion issues that commuters face on Noida Expressway," said Lokesh M.

The new elevated road will also help commuters from Delhi to hit Yamuna Expressway seamlessly. The 165-km long expressway that connects Noida and Agra. It is maintained by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

