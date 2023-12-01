Noida Traffic Police issued challans to 349 vehicles every hour in November

During the special traffic awareness campaign throughout November, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued 2,51,398 e-challans -- an average 349 per hour -- against those violating road safety rules in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said Thursday.

The total value of e-challans issued during the period stood at more than ₹59 lakh, they said.

The awareness campaign was flagged off by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on November 1, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said at the culmination of the special drive that was aimed at educating citizens about traffic guidelines and enforcing rule compliance by road users.

"In the month of November 2023, a total of 2,51,398 e-challans were issued while taking enforcement action against the drivers violating traffic rules, fines worth ₹59.29 lakh were slapped on the violators. Of these fines, ₹2.70 lakh were collected and deposited in the government treasury," Yadav said.

So far in Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2023, a total of 16.97 lakh e-challans have been issued while ₹94.54 lakh in fines collected and deposited in the government treasury, he added.

The officer said that during the special campaign in November, 680 vehicles were impounded due to various violations, including those related to air pollution.

Yadav said the traffic police in coordination with the regional transport department, the PWD and local development authorities in the district also worked on reducing black spots in the district.

A total of 15 such black spots were identified and corrections have been made at four of them. At present, 11 black spots are left, whose rectification process is in progress, he added.

"The traffic police is working under the guidance of the police commissioner and working towards raising awareness among people about road safety so that the number of road crashes and congestion on roads could be eliminated," Yadav said.

"We also appeal to the general public to obey traffic rules every time they are on the road so that we can reduce traffic jams and road crashes," the officer urged.

