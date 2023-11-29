12 SUVs fined nearly 4 lakh in Noida for creating ruckus

A bunch of SUVs were fined by Noida Traffic Police for driving rashly on public road. In yet another example of blatant violation of traffic rules, high-end SUVs like Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue were seen driving at high speeds with occupants leaning out of the vehicles on a busy road. Part of a 12-car convoy for a wedding or baraat in Greater Noida West, these five vehicles were impounded while all of them were slapped with heavy fines for violating Motor Vehicles Act.

The video of these SUVs in action, which has now gone viral, was shared across social media platforms. The incident took place last Sunday night, November 26, near Greater Noida West. The vehicles were headed to the wedding venue from Okhla in Delhi doing stunts. They were stopped at Kisan Chowk, near Bisrakh Police Station, before they were impounded and issued e-challans.

Each of these vehicles were fined with ₹33,000. The total amount of the e-challan was ₹3.96 lakh. Arvind Kumar, SHO at Bisrakh Police Station, said, “On Sunday around 9pm, police were alerted on their emergency helpline number that 15 to 20 cars, including SUVs, were violating traffic norms by blaring their hooters, performing stunts and creating traffic congestion in the city."

Also Read : This city in Uttar Pradesh to become second after Noida to get Intelligent Traffic Management System.

The police said that the convoy of SUVs entered Noida from Kalindi Kunj in Delhi. These vehicles even caused traffic jam near Parthala bridge as they stopped for celebrations on the road. Police also said that, while they were chased, a few cars part of the convoy had escaped by speeding away. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), launched recently by Noida Police to effectively monitor traffic movement, helped to track down those vehicles through integrated CCTV cameras.

The police has filed cases against these vehicle owners under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 339 (wrongful restraint) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

