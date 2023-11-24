This city in UP to get Intelligent Traffic Management System

Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to tackle traffic menace in cities around Delhi with the help of advanced technology. The state government has decided to set up Intelligent Traffic Management System in Ghaziabad to help monitor traffic movement as well as traffic violations. Ghaziabad will be the second city in Uttar Pradesh to get the advanced traffic management system after Noida. Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with highest number of road accident casualties in 2022.

Based on the state government's initiative, the civic body in Ghaziabad has already started to develop a network of integrated CCTV cameras. The civic body is busy upgrading old CCTV cameras besides installing new ones to monitor traffic more effectively. The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has also initiated the process to appoint a Master System Integrator to develop a video management system that can help in live footage assessment as well as have a storage facility for more than 500 integrated CCTV cameras in the city.

How Intelligent Traffic Management System works

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) helps to reduce manual intervention in managing traffic flow. For instance, it sets the timing of red and green lights automatically based on number of vehicles identified through high-definition cameras. These cameras will also help Ghaziabad Traffic Police to nab those violating traffic rule and automatically issue challan for jumping red light, or to those not wearing seat belt or helmet.

Overspeeding and wrong side driving are the biggest menace in cities like Noida and Ghaziabad. Road rages as well as criminal activity like snatching have been on the increase in these areas. The CCTV cameras will also help the police to identify suspects from the comfort of a central command centre and arrest them after tracing their locations.

