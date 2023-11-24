HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News This City In Uttar Pradesh To Become Second After Noida To Get Intelligent Traffic Management System

This city in UP to get Intelligent Traffic Management System

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to tackle traffic menace in cities around Delhi with the help of advanced technology. The state government has decided to set up Intelligent Traffic Management System in Ghaziabad to help monitor traffic movement as well as traffic violations. Ghaziabad will be the second city in Uttar Pradesh to get the advanced traffic management system after Noida. Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with highest number of road accident casualties in 2022.

Ghaziabad Intelligent Traffic Management System
Ghaziabad is all set to become the second city in Uttar Pradesh to get Intelligent Traffic Management System by using integrated CCTV cameras. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Ghaziabad Intelligent Traffic Management System
Ghaziabad is all set to become the second city in Uttar Pradesh to get Intelligent Traffic Management System by using integrated CCTV cameras. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Based on the state government's initiative, the civic body in Ghaziabad has already started to develop a network of integrated CCTV cameras. The civic body is busy upgrading old CCTV cameras besides installing new ones to monitor traffic more effectively. The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has also initiated the process to appoint a Master System Integrator to develop a video management system that can help in live footage assessment as well as have a storage facility for more than 500 integrated CCTV cameras in the city.

Also Read : Man performs stunt on moving car's roof in Noida, slapped with 26,000 fine.

How Intelligent Traffic Management System works

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) helps to reduce manual intervention in managing traffic flow. For instance, it sets the timing of red and green lights automatically based on number of vehicles identified through high-definition cameras. These cameras will also help Ghaziabad Traffic Police to nab those violating traffic rule and automatically issue challan for jumping red light, or to those not wearing seat belt or helmet.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Essel Energy Get 7 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy GET 7
₹ 42,500 - 46,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Essel Energy Get 1 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy GET 1
₹ 37,500 - 39,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
₹ 18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Star City Plus (HT Auto photo)
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also read: Influencer makes reel on Ghaziabad highway, slapped with 17,000 fine.

Overspeeding and wrong side driving are the biggest menace in cities like Noida and Ghaziabad. Road rages as well as criminal activity like snatching have been on the increase in these areas. The CCTV cameras will also help the police to identify suspects from the comfort of a central command centre and arrest them after tracing their locations.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Ghaziabad Traffic Police Noida Traffic Police

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 270 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.