Influencer makes reel on Ghaziabad highway, faces 17k fine

A social media influencer has been fined 17,000 by the Ghaziabad Polie because of stopping a vehicle dangerously on a highway to make a reel. Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, a social media influencer, was seen posing beside her car parked on the road while several other vehicles were passing by. The Ghaziabad Traffic Police took note of that video after it became viral and criticised by social media users.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 13:18 PM
Police personnel fine a motorist in Noida. (Representational photo)
The police on Sunday said they took action against the influencer basis on the incident for violating traffic rules, which reportedly took place in Sahibabad. The Police Commisionerate of Ghaziabad took to Twitter to inform about this action. "Charges have been registered at Thana Sahibabad in relation to the viral video on social media by a girl making a reel on the elevated road under Thana Sahibabad area. Advance legal action is being taken. The said car has been challaned by the traffic police for 17,000 - ACP Sahibabad," the Ghaziabad Police stated on Twitter.

The Ghaziabad police's post on social media shows that a challan has been issued under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 for disobedience, racing and trial of speed in a public place and violation of air pollution standards.

Meanwhile, the influencer informed her followers on social media on Monday that she would post a clarification regarding the incident via an Instagram live session. She wrote that many people are messaging her regarding the incident, and she'll clear everything during live.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened, and police have taken action against it. In December 2022, another social media influencer was slapped with a fine for performing stunts in his cars on Delhi roads. Delhi Police seized a BMW and a Maruti Suzuki Swift of the influencer for the wrongdoings.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 13:18 PM IST
TAGS: Traffic rule
