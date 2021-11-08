Nissan partners Zoomcar, Orix for its car subscription model

Nissan on Monday announced that it has partnered with Zoomcar and Orix for its vehicle subscription programme, called Nissan Intelligent Ownership model. The subscription programme is currently available in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

The automaker's subscription model covers all maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork, zero depreciation insurance, registration fee, road tax and RTO expenses.

The ownership plan also comes with FASTag, standard accessories as well as pick-up and drop facilities.

Customers can subscribe to Nissan models available in India including Nissan Magnite and Nissan Kicks. "Customer's lifestyle is progressively evolving and this initiative by Nissan, Zoomcar and ORIX empowers the customer on being asset-lite with strong saving potential," said Nissan Motor India Managing Director, Rakesh Srivastava.

The programme will offer flexible subscriptions to customers as an alternative to vehicle ownership. It will make it simple, affordable and a quick way for people to acquire a personal mobility option, especially during the coronavirus era. "At an overall level, Zoomcar continues to focus on adding enterprise partners such as Nissan to our industry leading vehicle subscription-based enterprise software program," said Zoomcar CEO & Co-Founder Greg Moran.

Customers' preference for personalised and customised mobility solutions along with a flexible ownership option has risen as against the traditional ways of owning cars. “We are confident that the flexibility and the convenience of the subscription offering will surely tick the right boxes in customers mind and would enable more and more customers to drive the Nissan vehicles," said ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Managing Director and CEO, Sandeep Gambhir.