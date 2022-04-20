HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan Ariya Ev Wins If Design Award

Nissan Ariya EV wins iF Design Award

All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover has won the prestigious iF Design Award. Nissan Ariya was introduced by Nissan in 2020. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 09:40 AM
All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover.  (Nissan)
All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover.  (Nissan)
All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover.  (Nissan)
All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover. 

Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover has won the iF Design Award in Germany. Nissan shared that the Ariya crossover was evaluated on five criteria starting from the idea, form, function, differentiation and impact. The iF Design Award was started in 1954 and is one of the most prestigious design awards. This year's jury constituted 132 design experts who evaluated 10,776 products and projects from 57 countries. Nissan Ariya's simplistic design is based on the concept of Timeless Japanese Futurism, informed the Japanese automaker.

All-electric Ariya's design has been inspired by the Japanese term iki which means chic. The designers of the EV have kept the look of the electric car seamless and elegant highlighting a new front grille that marks the company's entry into the EV era. Nissan also redesigned the brand logo and placed it at the centre of the aerodynamic shield of the car. The EV sits on five-spoke, 19-inch or 20-inch aluminium wheels.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
NA
Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Nissan Ariya electric SUV sales delayed again amid semiconductor shortage)

Nissan Ariya was introduced by Nissan in 2020. The all-electric crossover has been built on the all-new Alliance-developed EV platform. Nissan Ariya promises to offer Nissan's Intelligent Mobility which comprises intelligent power, drive and integration to offer the user advanced EV technology.

(Also read | Nissan Ariya's e-4ORCE technology demonstrated in a mini radio-controlled car)

It has been reported earlier that all-wheel-drive Ariya models will feature an advanced all-wheel control technology, e-4ORCE. Engineers have fine-tuned the e-4ORCE's precision control technology and twin electric motors will provide a smooth ride to the users of the EV. Ryozo Hiraku, expert leader of Nissan's powertrain and EV engineering division had said, “By taking advantage of e-4ORCE's precise motor control response, we're able to control vehicle motion as soon as the brakes are applied, giving all occupants – especially passengers – a stable, smooth ride."

 

 

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Ariya EV EVs Electric vehicle Electric vehicles Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW MINI John Cooper Works returns to Nürburgring after 10-year break
BMW MINI John Cooper Works returns to Nürburgring after 10-year break
Renault again teases hydrogen-combustion concept SUV, unveiling on May 19
Renault again teases hydrogen-combustion concept SUV, unveiling on May 19
Lexus RZ 450e EV leaked ahead of global debut today, may offer 480-km range
Lexus RZ 450e EV leaked ahead of global debut today, may offer 480-km range
Tesla launches insurance based on real-time driver data in more US states
Tesla launches insurance based on real-time driver data in more US states
Tesla on a 15,000 km solar-powered road trip. The running cost? Almost nil
Tesla on a 15,000 km solar-powered road trip. The running cost? Almost nil

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city