Nissan Ariya EV wins iF Design Award

Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover has won the iF Design Award in Germany. Nissan shared that the Ariya crossover was evaluated on five criteria starting from the idea, form, function, differentiation and impact. The iF Design Award was started in 1954 and is one of the most prestigious design awards. This year's jury constituted 132 design experts who evaluated 10,776 products and projects from 57 countries. Nissan Ariya's simplistic design is based on the concept of Timeless Japanese Futurism, informed the Japanese automaker.

All-electric Ariya's design has been inspired by the Japanese term iki which means chic. The designers of the EV have kept the look of the electric car seamless and elegant highlighting a new front grille that marks the company's entry into the EV era. Nissan also redesigned the brand logo and placed it at the centre of the aerodynamic shield of the car. The EV sits on five-spoke, 19-inch or 20-inch aluminium wheels.

Nissan Ariya was introduced by Nissan in 2020. The all-electric crossover has been built on the all-new Alliance-developed EV platform. Nissan Ariya promises to offer Nissan's Intelligent Mobility which comprises intelligent power, drive and integration to offer the user advanced EV technology.

It has been reported earlier that all-wheel-drive Ariya models will feature an advanced all-wheel control technology, e-4ORCE. Engineers have fine-tuned the e-4ORCE's precision control technology and twin electric motors will provide a smooth ride to the users of the EV. Ryozo Hiraku, expert leader of Nissan's powertrain and EV engineering division had said, “By taking advantage of e-4ORCE's precise motor control response, we're able to control vehicle motion as soon as the brakes are applied, giving all occupants – especially passengers – a stable, smooth ride."

