HT Auto
Home Auto News Nhai's Total Outstanding Debt Stands At 3.49 Lakh Crore

NHAI's total outstanding debt stands at 3.49 lakh crore

Till date, NHAI has monetised 26 stretches under toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and InvIT modes of monetisation.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 12:13 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only

The state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has a total outstanding debt of around 3.49 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament. He added that the fund required by NHAI for debt servicing in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 will be 31,282 crore, 31,909 crore and 30,552 crore, respectively.

Gadkari said the monetisation plan of operational highway stretches - which have the largest share of 1.6 lakh crore of the total asset monetisation plan of 6 lakh crore over a period of four years, i.e. FY22 to FY25, as per the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) announced recently by the Centre - includes 26,700 km of highways of four lanes.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | MP in fast lane? Gadkari lays foundation for road projects worth 2,300 crore)

The minister informed that till date, NHAI has monetised 26 stretches under toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and InvIT modes of monetisation. He added that the total budgetary outlay of the road ministry under BE 2022-23 is 1,99,107.71 crore.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In reply to a separate question, Gadkari said that states including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh have confirmed that they are following the provision of the Motor Vehicle Act as well are adhering to the notification issued thereunder to ensure the appropriate electronic enforcement devices on National Highways at high risk and high-density corridors. However, the remaining states and UTs have not yet confirmed this. 

In August last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification for electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety, which requires state governments to ensure that appropriate electronic enforcement devices are placed at high risk and high-density corridors on National Highways.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 12:12 PM IST
TAGS: NHAI highways Nitin Gadkari National Highways Authority of India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price comparison
Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price comparison
Maserati tries to prove a point, offers 10-year warranty for engine and gearbox
Maserati tries to prove a point, offers 10-year warranty for engine and gearbox
West Bengal govt to procure 1180 electric buses from Tata Motors by 2023 end
West Bengal govt to procure 1180 electric buses from Tata Motors by 2023 end
Racist much? ‘Small eyes’ say Chinese drivers on drowsiness detection tech
Racist much? ‘Small eyes’ say Chinese drivers on drowsiness detection tech
BMW 3-Series EV could launch in 2027, to have separate platforms for EV and ICEs
BMW 3-Series EV could launch in 2027, to have separate platforms for EV and ICEs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city