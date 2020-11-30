Car manufacturers and dealers across the country have taken several steps to ensure safety and precaution during the Covid days. From sanitisation to contactless buying on digital platform, the carmakers have no stone unturned to prevent the spread of the virus.

In one of the latest initiatives, Tata Motors has taken safety precautions a step further. The carmaker is now delivering new cars, completely sanitised, inside a plastic wrap. Tata Motors shared a few examples of its initiative on social media, where cars are seen inside the 'Safety Bubble' before they are handed over to the customers.

Tata Motors shared images and videos of the initiative on Twitter, saying it will help the new cars 'are shielded from germs while they await you at our dealerships'.

Check out the Safety Bubble - our latest addition to Sanitised by Tata Motors, ensuring your favourite cars and SUVs are shielded from germs while they await you at our dealerships. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/M7Jiyr8CmG — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 29, 2020

The images and videos show how a new Tata Tiago hatchback is kept under the wraps of a transparent plastic canopy, covered from all sides, waiting outside a dealership.

(Also read: Tata Motors likely to launch 5 new cars in 2021)

Besides sanitising its cars, Tata Motors has taken other initiatives as well to ensure the safety of the buyers. Earlier in August, the carmaker had launched a range of health and hygiene accessories for its customers. In line with the company's ongoing endeavour to ensure the safety of its customers at all times, these accessories are designed to provide car owners with an additional level of safety.

The products include, air purifier, air filter and sanitisation kits. The air purifier can be easily fitted in the cup holder slot of all Tata cars. The air filter on the other hand can be installed in the Nexon and the Harrier as of now. Sanitisation kit includes hand sanitiser, N95 masks, hand gloves, safety touch key, tissue box, mist diffuser among others.

In April this year, right after the country witnessed its first phase of lockdown, Tata Motors had started its digital, contactless buying program 'Click to Drive' which. It was aimed to give prospective customers the option of buying cars from the company using digital means. It integrated 750 outlets across the country into one online platform and offered the option to get new cars delivered at home.