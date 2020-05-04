MG Motor India on Monday said it plans to sanitise around 4,000 police vehicles across the country.

The company is undertaking complete car sanitisation including fumigation, car wash, cabin refresh and sanitisation of high touch points of police vehicles, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Under the initiative, the car maker aims to sanitise up to 4,000 police vehicles across the country at its service stations, free of cost, starting May 4, it added.

(Also read: Here's how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19)

"We understand the risks undertaken by the police department especially in these tough times," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

In its endeavour to support them, MG Motor is going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle's cabin, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.