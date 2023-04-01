HT Auto
MG Motor India records its best monthly sales ever, new Hector provides thrust

By: HT Auto Desk
01 Apr 2023
MG Motor India on Saturday informed it has registered its best-ever monthly retail sales since making its debut in the country in 2019. The company had retail sales of 6,051 units in the month of March and especially credited the strong reception for the updated Hector, for the performance.

MG Motor India made its debut here in 2019 with the launch of Hector SUV and followed it with models such as the ZS EV, Gloster and Astor. Both Hector and ZS EV have been updated since with the three-row model getting key updates just earlier this year. “The Next-Gen MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV maintains its strong uptake in the market and has recorded its second-highest lifetime sales, since its launch, in the month of March," said Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director for Sales at MG Motor India. "Similarly, the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric Internet SUV, has been registering good traction across market segments."

Watch: MG Hector 2023: First Drive Review | HT Auto

While the company further claims that positive sentiments are being seen for its entire product range in the country, the focus now is also on the upcoming launch of the Comet EV. This will be MG's second fully-electric model in India but one that is significantly different from the ZS EV in many ways. For starters, it will be a far more affordable product with pricing expected to be around 10 lakh. The Comet EV has been spotted on trial runs on Indian roads on several occasions. With a battery pack of 17.3 kWh, the MG Comet EV will be positined as an urban commute option, having a range of up to 250 kms and a top speed of 100 kmph. With a two-door compact design, the EV could be an ideal option on congested Indian roads even if its launch here is being considered as a bit of a gamble by market watchers.

