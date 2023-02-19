HT Auto
MG Motor India delivers 108 Hector SUVs in a single day to rental platform ORIX

MG Motor India on Sunday announced that it has delivered a total of 108 Hector SUVs in a single business day to ORIX India's Rent-a-Car division. The carmaker handed over the fleet of the SUVs to Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO of ORIX India at Moti Nagar, New Delhi, in the presence of Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India. ORIX India, one of the largest car leasing and rental companies in India, is a part of ORIX Corporation, Japan.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2023, 13:57 PM
MG Hector SUV was introduced in 2019 and the company recently launched the next-gen Hector at the Auto Expo last month with a host of features such as new technologies, intuitive features and driving comforts. The new SUV sports bold exterior and luxurious interiors along with evolved safety features, and elegant design elements.

Also Read : Cricketer Murali Kartik brings home the MG ZS EV SUV

The latest Hector SUV offers the country's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system and a brand-new user interface. The interior of the next-gen Hector is designed to offer a cinematic and immersive experience complemented and is complimented by handcrafted textures, soft-touch tactile, and versatile ambience on demand.

In a separate development, MG Motor is set to hike prices of its SUVs such as Hector, Gloster, Astor and the electric SUV ZS EV from next month. The prices of the vehicles will increase by up to 60,000 depending on models and variants. The price hike has been necessitated after the carmaker updates its entire lineup with RDE norms to meet new emission standard.

According to report by Live Hindustan, the maximum hike in price will be implemented on MG Motor's best-selling model Hector. The diesel variants of the model will become costlier by 60,000 from March 1. The petrol version of Hector will see a price hike of 40,000.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2023, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India MG Hector Hector
