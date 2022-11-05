HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz Retains The Crown Of World's Most Valuable Luxury Automotive Brand

Mercedes-Benz retains the crown of world's most valuable luxury automotive brand

Mercedes-Benz increased its brand value by 10 per cent to $56.103 billion since 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2022, 11:51 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Benz is also selling models priced at more than ₹1 crore in India.
Mercedes-Benz is also selling models priced at more than ₹1 crore in India.
Mercedes-Benz is also selling models priced at more than ₹1 crore in India.
Mercedes-Benz is also selling models priced at more than ₹1 crore in India.

Mercedes-Benz announced it has held on to the title of the world's most valuable luxury brand for the seventh consecutive year. The premium automaker has also increased its brand value by 10 per cent to $56.103 billion since 2021. Mercedes informed the company will focus even more on the luxury segment and will also consistently utilise growth and profitability opportunities.

Apart from the set target, Mercedes-Benz is also aggressively pursuing its decision to become fully electric in every segment by 2030, wherever market conditions allow. Sustainability is also one of the major ambitions of the brand as it wants to become a carbon-neutral company by 2039. Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Mercedes‑Benz AG Bettina Fetzer said, “Mercedes‑Benz’s sustained ranking in eighth place, as well as the double-digit increase in brand value to more than 56 billion US dollars, provide affirmation of our strategic course. That is to define the sustainable luxury of the future, to put our customers even more at the centre of everything we do and to make every point of contact with our brand a unique experience."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
 
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz to quit Russia, sell its assets )

Mercedes-Benz informed that along with these strategies, consistent importance is being given needs and desires of customers. The automaker also added it is opening also itself up to collaborations with personalities and brands from a variety of industries to amp up brand experiences.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz wants to achieve accident-free driving by 2050. Here's how )

A recent report also stated Mercedes-Benz is selling models priced at more than 1 crore in India. These figures include models from AMG and Maybach. The brand stated that sales will continue to grow as the country's top luxury brand in the near future. Sales of these premium models contributed about 30 per cent to the company's overall sales in the first nine months of the year.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2022, 11:51 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Things to know about Gogoro electric scooter
Things to know about Gogoro electric scooter
In pics: Gogoro Supersport electric scooter with 170 km of range
In pics: Gogoro Supersport electric scooter with 170 km of range
This James Bond Aston Martin sold for over ₹27 crore
This James Bond Aston Martin sold for over 27 crore
Tata cars to cost more from 7th November. Here's by how much
Tata cars to cost more from 7th November. Here's by how much
Mercedes-Benz retains the crown of world's most valuable luxury automotive brand
Mercedes-Benz retains the crown of world's most valuable luxury automotive brand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city