Mercedes-Benz retains the crown of world's most valuable luxury automotive brand

Mercedes-Benz announced it has held on to the title of the world's most valuable luxury brand for the seventh consecutive year. The premium automaker has also increased its brand value by 10 per cent to $56.103 billion since 2021. Mercedes informed the company will focus even more on the luxury segment and will also consistently utilise growth and profitability opportunities.

Apart from the set target, Mercedes-Benz is also aggressively pursuing its decision to become fully electric in every segment by 2030, wherever market conditions allow. Sustainability is also one of the major ambitions of the brand as it wants to become a carbon-neutral company by 2039. Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Mercedes‑Benz AG Bettina Fetzer said, “Mercedes‑Benz’s sustained ranking in eighth place, as well as the double-digit increase in brand value to more than 56 billion US dollars, provide affirmation of our strategic course. That is to define the sustainable luxury of the future, to put our customers even more at the centre of everything we do and to make every point of contact with our brand a unique experience."

Mercedes-Benz informed that along with these strategies, consistent importance is being given needs and desires of customers. The automaker also added it is opening also itself up to collaborations with personalities and brands from a variety of industries to amp up brand experiences.

A recent report also stated Mercedes-Benz is selling models priced at more than ₹1 crore in India. These figures include models from AMG and Maybach. The brand stated that sales will continue to grow as the country's top luxury brand in the near future. Sales of these premium models contributed about 30 per cent to the company's overall sales in the first nine months of the year.

