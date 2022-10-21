HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz delivers first EQS 580 4MATIC electric luxury sedan in Gujrat

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has an ARAI-claimed range of 850 km.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Oct 2022, 18:06 PM
First unit of Mercedes-Benz EQS being delivered. (Photo courtesy: LinkedIn/K S Cheema)
Mercedes-Benz has delivered the first unit of EQS 580 4MATIC to a couple in Gujrat. The delivery was done by Garnet Motors (India) Private Limited - Mercedes Benz. The owners of the luxury sedan are Dr Pooja Sheth and Dr Ridham Seth. The EQS 580 4MATIC is priced at 1.55 Crore (ex-showroom). It is being assembled at Mercedes-Benz's manufacturing plant located in Pune.

The ARAI-certified driving range of the EQS 580 4MATIC is 850 km. In most cases, the electric luxury sedan should be able to cover around 650 km which is at par with the S-Class which comes with a fuel tank capacity of 65 litres and has an average fuel efficiency figure of 10 kmpl. The battery capacity on the EQS 580 is 107.8 kWh and it can be charged through a 200 kW DC charger. The EQS 580 comes with a four-motor setup. So, there is a motor present at each wheel. The power figures are rated at 523 bhp with 856 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds.

(Also read: Mercedes EQS 580 drive review: Lap of luxury minus rigours of range restrictions)

The EQS 580 is the 14th Mercedes model to be produced locally in India. The first model that was locally produced was the E-Cass back in 1994. The design of the EQS is very elegant with curves. The grille is now not functional as there is no engine to feed the air to. The grille does come with several three-pointed stars that are illuminated.

Mercedes-Benz is offering 20-inch alloy wheels and the wheelbase is 3,210 mm and has a length of 5,126 mm. EQS 580 has a very aerodynamic profile because of which it has a drag coefficient of just 0.20. The luxury sedan will be offered in five exterior colours and two interior upholstery options. The EQS 580 also comes with a ‘Hyperscreen’ which consists of three screens.

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2022, 18:06 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz EQS 580
