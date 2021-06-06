Mercedes-AMG has partnered the skateboard and streetwear brand Palace to create a clothing collection inspired by the common characteristics between motorsport and street skateboarding. Palace has also designed a one-off vehicle livery that was presented on the Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing car during the recently held ADAC 24 hours race at the Nürburgring racetrack.

The GT3 racing car features a white sabre-toothed tiger on its bonnet, representing a visible and emphatically audible symbol of the collaboration between AMG and Palace. The livery's colour palette compliments the sabre-toothed tiger and its habitat. Orange, violet, black and white colour tones evoke the sunsets of the Indian savannah and the fur of the tiger. The livery has been inspired by the sound and energy of an endurance race.

The colour schemes used on the car livery also find place on the collaborative clothing collection. The collection, dubbed as Get Sehr Fast, has been inspired by the raw and beast-like power of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing car. They bring together the principles of motorsport world and street skateboarding, combining performance, speed, and cool outfits.

That collection includes leather-sleeved racing jackets, hoodies, nylon tracksuits, leather bags, and technical Gore-Tex shells. It also includes accessories such as caps, knitted beanie hats, driving gloves, luxurious leather bags and a skateboard with matching sets of wheels in an AMG rim design.

The collection is also accompanied by a Get Sehr Fast campaign film featuring the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Palace-designed livery speeding through the Nürburgring racetrack. It also features Palace's skaters and videographer donning clothes from the collection, as well as a white sabre-toothed tiger. "The partnership with Palace underlines the transformation of our Mercedes-AMG brand towards more lifestyle. We are opening up to new target groups," says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.