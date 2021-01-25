Mercedes-AMG C63S Coupe bursts into flames, as driver attempts burnout

A plush Mercedes-AMG C63S Coupe costing a whopping $1.70 lakh (approximately ₹1.2 crore) ended up into flames, when its owner tried to perform burnouts in front of a crowd in Chester Hill in Sydney, Australia. While the driver and his co-passenger managed to come out of the burning car without any injuries, the luxury coupe wasn’t lucky enough, as it was destroyed.

Footage of the burning Mercedes-AMG C63S Coupe soon went viral after the incident.

The 25-year old guy was revving his Mercedes-AMG C63S Coupe in front of a crown of onlookers, when suddenly smoke started coming out from the exhaust, panicking the people. Soon after that, the car went up in flames, leaving the bystanders in shock. Emergency crews were called to the spot immediately.

NSW Police Department has said in its official Facebook post that the owner of the car has been charged after his luxury car was destroyed by fire in a Chester Hill Street at the weekend. “Despite efforts by Fire and Rescue NSW, the vehicle was destroyed with the surrounding road surface damaged," said police. It also said that the driver and two male passengers escaped without any injury. The owner is due to appear in Bankstown Local Court on 11th March 2021.

The unnamed driver initially attempted to lie his way out of the charges, saying that his car had caught fire while he was driving down the road. However, the video footage from the CCTV cameras proved that he was performing burnout, which eventually caused the fire and damage to the road surface. Also, the eyewitnesses too told the police about the incident.

Burnout is a practice of keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels, which could lead to a fire incident, in case the transmission gets overheated.