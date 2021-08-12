Mercedes scales up its pre-owned car business in India. Here's how

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched its used-car platform called ‘Marketplace’. The company said that it aims to provide a ‘direct customer to customer’ experience with the new platform in the Indian market. The German luxury carmaker hopes to provide the ‘best price guarantee’ to both buyers and sellers under this platform.

With the launch of the new initiative, Mercedes-Benz India will offer an enhanced inventory of certified used vehicles online along with a hassle-free experience and complete transparency to both customers and sellers.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Following our motto of ‘reimagining excellence’ we want to create an enhanced luxury experience for luxury aspirants who wish to upgrade to a Mercedes-Benz. Marketplace’s direct customer-to-customer model will provide discerning sellers and buyers the most transparent, hassle-free and convenient platform to sell existing cars and upgrade."

Mercedes-Benz claims that it is the first luxury car manufacturer to come up with such an initiative that takes care of the need of both the existing owners and that of potential buyers.

“With this initiative, we create a win-win scenario for customers and an opportunity for our franchise partners to scale up their pre-owned and new car business by offering a luxury brand experience. Marketplace will continue to set new benchmarks in terms of transparency, efficiency and customer-centricity in the entire luxury pre-owned car business," Schwenk added.