Mercedes enhances MBUX voice assistant with acoustic travel guide

Mercedes-Benz informed that the Tourguide audio travel guide would be available in the EQS, EQE, C‑Class, S‑Class and AMG SL as well as the new GLC and the new EQS SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2022, 11:34 AM
Mercedes also partnered with Zync to upgrade the in-car entertainment experience.

Mercedes-Benz is amping up its MBUX voice assistant with the new Mercedes Me service to make travelling for users more entertaining. Mercedes will launch a Tourguide service as part of the MBUX voice assistant, where the Tourguide will be an acoustic travel guide which will read out interesting information about attractions along the route on German roads while travelling.

Mercedes-Benz informed that the Tourguide audio travel guide would be available in the EQS, EQE, C‑Class, S‑Class and AMG SL as well as the new GLC and the new EQS SUV which the premium automaker started manufacturing last month. One can activate the service with a voice command as “Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide" and the infotainment system will read out extensive information about points of interest along the route of the user. Mercedes shared that initially the new audio travel guide will be available in Germany only and later will be rolled out in other countries.

(Also read | Mercedes India reports its best-ever Q2, delivers over 3,550 cars )

Once the user takes a break or leaves his or her designated route, the Tourguide service will automatically switch off after 90 minutes. The driver can also deactivate the service at any time, again by voice command or by touch. Mercedes explains that this service has a convenient feature which is automatic route guidance. If passengers are interested to visit any location stated by the Tourguide, all they have to do is to select the navigation function and they will be guided to that location directly, without having to dictate or enter the names of streets or towns.

(Also watch | New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spotted testing

Earlier it has been reported that Mercedes also partnered with Zync to upgrade the in-car entertainment experience. The California-based company agreed to provide a premium in-car digital entertainment platform for Mercedes-Benz. Through this, one can access a collection of a wide range of owned and third-party digital content onto a single turnkey platform.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2022, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz EQS Mercedes-Benz EQE Mercedes-Benz C‑Class Mercedes-Benz S‑Class Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Mercedes-Benz GLC Mercedes-Benz
