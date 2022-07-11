HT Auto
Mercedes India reports its best-ever Q2, delivers over 3,550 cars

Most Mercedes models in India have a waiting period of several months but the company is expecting the current situation to improve even as demand continues to rise.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2022, 03:33 PM
While the C-Class (in pic) is the latest sedan from Mercedes to receive an update, it is the E-Class LWB that remains the hot seller. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
While the C-Class (in pic) is the latest sedan from Mercedes to receive an update, it is the E-Class LWB that remains the hot seller.

Mercedes-Benz India continued to dominate the luxury vehicle landscape in the country and informed on Monday that it had delivered 3,551 units for its best-ever Q2. Buoyed by the launch of the new C-Class, Mercedes also pointed to the continued response for the new S-Class, GLA, GLC and GLE for contributing to the 7,573 units in the first six months of the year.

Mercedes-Benz India has been on a product launch offensive in recent years and has banked on both its SUVs as well as sedans to pave the way forward. Of all the models in its product portfolio, the long wheelbase version of the E-Class remains the best-seller, leading the overall portfolio. Among SUVs, it is the GLC that dominates, followed by the GLA.

But while the sales numbers clearly point to a healthy demand for luxury vehicles in the Indian automotive market, challenges continue to persist. The supply-chain issue in particular is omnipresent with Mercedes once again underlining its regret to customers who may have had to wait an extended period of time for their purchases to find space in their respective garage. “Though we expect the semi-conductor shortage to continue in coming months, it remains our endeavour to scale up our production and deliver the cars to the customers and reduce the waiting period," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. “We have a solid order bank of more than 6000+ cars which makes our market outlook very positive."

Approximate waiting period for Mercedes models in India 
  
A-Class Limousine2-3 months
C-Class 2-3 months
E-Class2-3 months
S-Class3 months
S-Class Maybach S 5804-5 months
GLA4-5 months
GLC1-2 months
GLE4 months
GLS10-11 months
 Retail sales figures
May vary from region to region in India

Schwenk also pointed to positive prospects in store for Q3 and highlighted that Mercedes will continue to update its product portfolio. “Q3 will be highly exciting as we line-up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from our global portfolio, for our Indian customers, creating a completely new benchmark," he said.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2022, 03:33 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz India GLA GLC GLE E-Class S-Class
