Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq SUV's exports begin

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India had launched its export programme in 2011.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2022, 16:52 PM
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) on Monday reported that it has commenced the exports of its mid-sized sports utility vehicle Kushaq. The company, which manages the Indian region of five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini - has started shipments of left-hand-drive Kushaq models to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries.

SAVWIPL had commenced the exports of Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus in September. "The Skoda Kushaq is the third made-in-India car to be exported this year..the market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards," SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora said in a statement.

(Also read | Skoda Octavia in electric version coming later this decade)

SAVWIPL had launched its export programme in 2011 with 6,256 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento, which was shipped to the South African market. Since then, the company's export market has continued to grow incrementally to 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the AGCC countries, and the Caribbean region.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd has already exported close to 5.5 lakh cars from India. At present, Mexico is its largest export market, followed by South Africa and Central American countries including Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina, as well as ASEAN countries.

In a separate development, Skoda Auto India registered an increase of 17 per cent in September sales. The company sold 3,543 units last month compared to the same month in which it sold 3,027 units last year. Skoda informed that the models Kushaq and Slavia continued to positively boost the sales figures last month. Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc informed the automaker will now focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing customer touchpoints across the country.

Skoda, last month, also recorded the highest-ever yearly sales in the country so far in the first eight months of the current year by selling 37,568 units.

 

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2022, 16:48 PM IST
TAGS: Virtus Taigun Skoda Kushaq
