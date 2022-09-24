HT Auto
Skoda Octavia in electric version coming later this decade

The Skoda Octavia EV may get a more advanced battery pack compared to the Skoda Vision 7S concept vehicle which was recently unveiled.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2022, 14:29 PM
2021 Skoda Octavia, the fourth-generation of the popular sedan, was launched in India.
2021 Skoda Octavia, the fourth-generation of the popular sedan, was launched in India.
2021 Skoda Octavia, the fourth-generation of the popular sedan, was launched in India.
2021 Skoda Octavia, the fourth-generation of the popular sedan, was launched in India.

With electrification in its mind, Skoda has now turned its focus to introducing a fully-electric version of its popular sedan Octavia after 2025. According to reports, the electric Skoda Octavia will be based on Volkswagen's forthcoming platform, the SSP. It is also expected that the Skoda Octavia EV may get a more advanced battery pack compared to the Skoda Vision 7S concept vehicle which with its 89 kWh offers a range of 600 km and a charging power of 200 kW.

It is being guessed that the Skoda Octavia electric vehicle may get dual electric motors mounted at the front, one for each wheel, while an RS derivative may be added at the rear giving the EV an all-wheel-drive set-up. Skoda has already partially electrified the Octavia sedan by introducing a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This model is offered in power capacities by the Czech automaker.

(Also read | Skoda Vision GT electric racing car looks like an electric red devil from Mars )

In an earlier report, Skoda Head Klaus Zellmer announced that the automaker is also working on an all-electric successor of the Skoda Fabia. The brand has planned to introduce this EV model later in the decade. The Skoda Fabia EV will offer a new design format that the company is following after the unveiling of the Vision 7S electric concept vehicle.

(Also read | Skoda Vision 7S electric concept vehicle unveiled with over 600 km range )

Zellmer shared that the Skoda Fabia EV may look like a small crossover compared to the current model which is a hatchback. He also stated that one of the major challenges during the development of this electric vehicle will be the cost. “The biggest challenge at the moment is the cost of battery-electric vehicles, especially when producing a car (the size of) the Fabia. We will have to stay a little patient, " he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2022, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Octavia Skoda Fabia Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs
