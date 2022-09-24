Skoda Octavia in electric version coming later this decade

The Skoda Octavia EV may get a more advanced battery pack compared to the Skoda Vision 7S concept vehicle which was recently unveiled.

With electrification in its mind, Skoda has now turned its focus to introducing a fully-electric version of its popular sedan Octavia after 2025. According to reports, the electric Skoda Octavia will be based on Volkswagen's forthcoming platform, the SSP. It is also expected that the Skoda Octavia EV may get a more advanced battery pack compared to the Skoda Vision 7S concept vehicle which with its 89 kWh offers a range of 600 km and a charging power of 200 kW.

It is being guessed that the Skoda Octavia electric vehicle may get dual electric motors mounted at the front, one for each wheel, while an RS derivative may be added at the rear giving the EV an all-wheel-drive set-up. Skoda has already partially electrified the Octavia sedan by introducing a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This model is offered in power capacities by the Czech automaker.

In an earlier report, Skoda Head Klaus Zellmer announced that the automaker is also working on an all-electric successor of the Skoda Fabia. The brand has planned to introduce this EV model later in the decade. The Skoda Fabia EV will offer a new design format that the company is following after the unveiling of the Vision 7S electric concept vehicle.

Zellmer shared that the Skoda Fabia EV may look like a small crossover compared to the current model which is a hatchback. He also stated that one of the major challenges during the development of this electric vehicle will be the cost. “The biggest challenge at the moment is the cost of battery-electric vehicles, especially when producing a car (the size of) the Fabia. We will have to stay a little patient, " he added.

