Lockdown 4.0 has brought in much relief for those who own private vehicles, with new guidelines allowing people to move around a lot more freely than before.

The Centre announced the new guidelines on Sunday, giving out details that vehicle owners should know before they decide to take their cars and two-wheelers out.

For the first time since lockdown was implemented in March, the Centre has allowed inter-state movement of private vehicles. The decision is applicable in all three zones - Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone. The list does not include the areas falling under containment zones based on active coronavirus positive cases.

For all who plan to go out during the lockdown 4.0, there is still a catch. The latest guideline does not mean you can travel freely between state borders without being stopped by the cops. In fact, individual states are yet to come out with their own set of guidelines, which may determine if it is possible for you to do so.

For instance, on Monday morning, there was a huge chaos at the Delhi-Noida border with hundreds of vehicles queueing up for entry and exit. The Delhi Traffic Police has said that private vehicles will need e-passes issued by competent authorities to be able to pass. So, in case you are planning to go for work or any other reason, make sure to carry your e-pass or get one issued before driving out.

Vehicles queue at the traffic light on an under construction road, after few restrictions were lifted during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

Number of occupants in cars remain the same across all zones. Remember, a maximum of two passengers can accommodate a driver inside a car during lockdown 4.0, as was the case in the previous phase. For two-wheeler owners, the guideline has not changed either, which means no pillion rider can accompany them yet. Occupants inside a car or a two-wheeler rider can not be above 65 years or below 10 years. The Centre has issued guidelines restricting all kind of travel for people in these two age categories as part of health precautions.

Remember, all drivers and passengers should wear a mask while venturing out to avoid any kind of penalty, as applicable based on guidelines in respective zones. It is also advisable to keep a sanitiser in your vehicles.

The timing to take your car or two-wheeler out will also remain the same. The curfew between 7pm and 7am will continue at all places. So make sure you return to your base before the curfew begins, or you may be prosecuted for violating Section 144.

On Sunday, challans were issued to owners of 226 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Six FIRs were registered on Sunday for lockdown violations and 11 people arrested. A total of 898 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 226 of them, while another four were impounded," the police said in a statement.