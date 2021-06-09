LEGO creates life-size Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 replica with four lakh pieces

LEGO has joined hands with Lamborghini to create a life-size replica of the Sián FKP 37 sports car using over 4,00,000 pieces, including 20 that were specifically developed to build the replica. The launch of the 1:1 scale model of the Sián FKP 37 follows the launch of the 1:8 scale replica of the Lamborghini sports car last year. The smaller sibling was made using 3,696 LEGO pieces.

The life-size LEGO model embodies every little detail of the original limited-edition Italian super sports car, even the exact same physical dimensions as the real Sián. To ensure the accommodation of the minutest of detail, over 154 different types of LEGO elements have been used.

The frame of the replica has been covered with an intricate fabric of interconnected hexagonal LEGO Technic elements, forming an energy-charged shell over the vehicle. This pays homage to the iconic hexagonal taillights and exhaust shape on the Sián FKP 37.

The life-size LEGO model of Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

The lights and sleek lightning bolt that flash along the body of the replica reflect how the real model's epsilon headlights and hexagonal taillights power up and down. The cockpit has been detailed with a brick-built steering wheel embellished with the Lamborghini emblem and Italian flag, dashboard controls and racing seats.

The exterior paint on the life-size replica - lime-green - matches the one on the smaller 1:8 scale model. This life-size model from LEGO is also the first to receive a paintbrush-effect UV colour coating that will ensure that the model lasts a lifetime. The 1:1 LEGO model is a result of efforts put in by a team of 15 people during 8,660 hours of development and construction..

The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37's life-size LEGO model has been rebuilt in a virtual LEGO workshop. Though it hasn't been built for sale, it gives super car fans a chance to experience the details used on the 1:8 scale model.



